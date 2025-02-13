Brazilian WEG setting its sights on Azerbaijani market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. As part of its long-term game plan, the Brazilian WEG company is gearing up to invest in new logistics facilities and spreading its wings into the Azerbaijani market, Trend reports via KAZAKH INVEST.

Sergey Muchenko, WEG's regional director for Central Asia, shared the announcement during discussions with Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board at JSC "NC "KAZAKH INVEST."

During the meeting, Muchenko mentioned that WEG representatives are keen on spreading their wings by expanding their distributor network and beefing up warehouse capacities in Kazakhstan. He emphasized that, as part of their long-term development plan, the company intends to allocate $2.5 million for the creation of additional logistics facilities and to enter the markets of neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

To note, Brazilian WEG is considering expanding its operations in Kazakhstan by implementing a plan to build a plant for the production of electrical equipment.

WEG is a world leader in the production of electrical equipment. The company operates 45 production plants in 12 countries and supplies equipment to more than 135 countries. WEG is actively developing its business in Kazakhstan, supplying high-tech electrical equipment to the country's largest industrial enterprises, including KAZ Minerals, Kazakhmys, Kazzinc, AltynAlmas, ERG, and Qarmet.

