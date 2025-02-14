Kazakhstan, China set up talks on energy cooperation

Photo: The lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan and China discussed joint projects in energy, artificial intelligence, and tourism, Trend reports.

This became known during a meeting between the Chairman of the Mazhilis (The lower house of the Parliament) of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshanov, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kazakhstan, Han Chunlin.

Opening the conversation, the speaker of Mazhilis congratulated Han Chunlin on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and noted that this event coincided with the period of dynamic development of bilateral relations. He emphasized that an important milestone in elevating Kazakh-Chinese relations to a new level was the regular face-to-face meetings between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping.

Yerlan Koshanov expressed readiness to develop inter-parliamentary ties to implement all agreements reached by the heads of countries.

In turn, Han Chunlin noted that the policies of the leaders of Kazakhstan and China have a common vector and share similar values on many issues, from the international agenda to economic development.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, artificial intelligence, digital economy, education, tourism, and others.

Kazakhstan-China cooperation is characterized by high dynamics of contacts at the highest level and a significant legal framework. The sides also maintain close contact in inter-parliamentary and inter-party spheres. In May 2023, an agreement on a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China was signed.

To note, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $30.1 billion in 2024. Kazakhstan exports copper ore, oil, and uranium to China, and imports cars, construction machinery, and medical equipment.