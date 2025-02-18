Azerbaijan allots extra funds to develop East-West, North-South corridors - PM

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Considering the growing cargo traffic across its territory, Azerbaijan is investing additional funds to enhance the capacity of the "East-West" and "North-South" international transport corridors through the modernization of its transport infrastructure, said the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the III Caspian Economic Forum.

During his speech at the plenary session of the III Caspian Economic Forum, Asadov noted that since the Second Forum, significant agreements have been made, paving the way for the region to become a major international transport hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Participants of the forum were briefed on Azerbaijan’s crucial role in advancing the "East-West" and "North-South" international transport corridors, which serve the interests of all countries in the region.

"We believe that Caspian Sea states must continue their efforts to preserve the Caspian Sea as a region of peace, harmony, good neighborliness, and effective international cooperation. This requires us to take decisive steps to ensure security and stability in the Caspian Sea," the Prime Minister concluded.

