Expected timeline for resumption of Azerbaijan-Georgia railway service unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Railway service between Azerbaijan and Georgia is expected to resume on May 1, 2025, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The two sides talked about the resumption of passenger rail services between Georgia and Azerbaijan, scheduled for May 1 this year.

"Passenger rail transport is very important for our tourism sector. During my meeting with my Azerbaijani colleague, we also discussed supply forecasts for the year. Exchanging plans and visions is essential so we can improve our competitiveness both regionally and internationally, with maximum coordination," said Levan Davitashvili.

A special focus was placed on the growing role of the Middle Corridor, with both sides taking active measures to boost its competitiveness and attract more cargo.