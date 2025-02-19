Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Central Bank approves guidelines promoting green and sustainable loans

Economy Materials 19 February 2025 13:09 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) approved the "Guidelines on green and sustainability-linked loans", a source in the CBA told Trend.

According to the source, one of the main pillars of the "Sustainable Finance Roadmap: 2023-2026" of the CBA is the formation of an ecosystem for sustainable financial flows.

The main goal of the guidelines is to ensure the formation and promotion of green and sustainability-linked lending.

The guidelines were prepared considering the widely used "green loan principles" and "sustainability-linked loan principles" in international financial markets.

The document lays down the law with recommendations for credit institutions on how to roll out green and sustainability-linked loans. They cover recommendations for the preparation of internal policies and rules on managing a green and sustainability-linked loan portfolio, as well as defining the overall governance framework.

The "Guidelines on Green and Sustainability-Linked Loans" document can be reviewed through the following link:

https://uploads.cbar.az/assets/bac813a8cef6b067a93593180.pdf

Latest

