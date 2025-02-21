Masdar-EDF JV to develop large-scale solar plant in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, has signed an agreement to develop a 13.25MWp solar PV plant at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) in Abu Dhabi. The agreement was finalized at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025) with key representatives from both companies present.

The project will consist of an 11.5MWp ground-mounted solar PV plant and a 1.75MWp carport, aiming to reduce CO₂ emissions by 14,064 tons annually. The construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025.

Tawazun Industrial Park's CEO, Eng. Faiz Al Nahdi, highlighted the importance of this collaboration in supporting clean energy integration within the park. He noted that the project aligns with the UAE’s "Net Zero by 2050 Strategy" and supports the country’s commitment to sustainable growth in strategic sectors.

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, emphasized the company’s role in helping TIP decarbonize and meet its sustainability goals through turnkey solutions that include financing, design, construction, and maintenance of the solar plant over a 25-year period under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) agreement.

Emerge, formed in 2021, has expanded its solar energy operations and now serves 38 commercial and industrial sites across the UAE.