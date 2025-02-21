UK embassy commits to ongoing support for Azerbaijan's climate change efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The UK Embassy is pleased to have played a small role in the application of innovation in Azerbaijan’s agriculture sector and will continue to support Azerbaijan in the broader agenda of climate change, said Edward Evans deputy head of mission at the embassy, Trend reports.

Evans made the remark during the Closing Conference of the Young Agro-Entrepreneurs project, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) today.

He noted that the UK places special importance on climate change and energy transition issues in its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"Over the past year, the UK has played an even more important role in climate change and energy transition matters. The UK actively participated at a high level in the COP29 event held in Baku last year. Among these, the first visit of the UK Prime Minister to Azerbaijan is a notable example.

Our delegation has been working closely with Azerbaijan to ensure the achievement of agreements on climate financing," Evans emphasized.

