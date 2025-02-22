EBRD unveils major water management plan for Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is stepping up its efforts to address the growing water management challenges in Central Asia, Huseyin Ozhan, the EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia, told Trend.

In 2024, the EBRD Board approved a 100 million euro Regional Integrated Water Resources Management Framework for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. This framework is expected to play a pivotal role in identifying and implementing water-related projects over the coming years. "We are looking at projects of this type across Central Asia because the need for upgrades of existing infrastructure and the construction of new water and wastewater facilities remains very high," Ozhan explained.

The EBRD's ongoing efforts to modernize water systems are already showing significant results. In Tajikistan, the bank's investments have facilitated substantial infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of over 700,000 meters of water network pipes, the construction or rehabilitation of 44 water intakes, and the installation of 25,000 water meters. Additionally, more than 150 specialized vehicles and other pieces of equipment have been procured. "These investments have been crucial for improving access to clean water and ensuring the sustainability of water services in Tajikistan," said Ozhan.

The EBRD’s support is not limited to large-scale projects. Smaller municipalities, particularly in the mountainous Tyan Shan region and the Fergana Valley of Kyrgyzstan, have also benefitted from EBRD's sub-loans aimed at addressing critical water infrastructure issues. Ozhan noted, "Although these sub-loans may be smaller in size, they are essential for promoting sustainable water use and reducing water losses in areas where socioeconomic challenges surrounding shared water resources are most pressing".

The bank’s focus extends to improving regional irrigation systems in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Given the region’s dependence on irrigated agriculture and its relatively low rainfall, modernizing irrigation infrastructure is vital. Ozhan stated, "Replacing old water pumps and pipes with modern equipment will not only improve water flow control but also reduce water losses".

In Uzbekistan, the EBRD is financing engineering works in three oblasts that rely heavily on fresh water from the Syr Darya river. A sovereign loan of nearly $200 million will be used to modernize 118 outdated pumping stations in the Uzbek part of the Fergana Valley, a legacy of Soviet-era infrastructure. "This modernization project will acquire and install energy-efficient pumping units, refurbish related infrastructure, and ultimately reduce water losses," Ozhan explained.

The environmental impact of this project is significant. The replacement of old pumps with modern units is expected to reduce annual electricity consumption by 277,000 MWh and cut annual CO2 emissions by 129,000 tons. "The environmental benefits will be immediate, and the modernization will contribute to the region's sustainable development goals," Ozhan added.

As the EBRD continues to invest in Central Asia’s water sector, its projects are not only improving infrastructure but also fostering greater water efficiency and promoting hygiene standards. "Our work aims to make water management more sustainable and ensure that water-saving measures are adopted by both businesses and households," Ozhan concluded.