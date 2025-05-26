Azerbaijani exports to Ukraine rise while imports decline in 4M2025
Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Ukraine has taken a turn for the better, climbing to around $160 million in the early months of the year, with exports to Ukraine seeing a hearty increase of over 30 percent. In the meantime, imports from Ukraine took a bit of a nosedive, while non-oil exports shot through the roof, more than doubling and placing Ukraine among Azerbaijan’s top five non-oil trade partners.
