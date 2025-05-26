Kazakhstan's FlyArystan soars ahead with launch of Tashkent–Atyrau Int'l flight

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline FlyArystan has announced the launch of a new international route connecting Tashkent and Atyrau, Trend reports.

The first flights on this route are scheduled to begin on 15 July 2025, providing direct air service between the capital of Uzbekistan and western Kazakhstan.

The flights will be operated three times a week in July and August - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The schedule will be switched to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from September.

FlyArystan, launched in 2018 as Air Astana’s low-cost subsidiary, offers affordable flights across Central Asia. With a fleet of Airbus A320s, it serves over 20 routes and is recognized as a 4-star low-cost airline by Skytrax.