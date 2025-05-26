Kazakhstan rolls out ambitious industrial development plans for 2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In 2025, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan will allocate over $1.3 billion to boost the metallurgical and chemical industries, supporting key projects like ferro-silicon and sodium cyanide plants. These initiatives are expected to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance Kazakhstan’s technological capabilities and export potential.
