Kazakhstan rolls out ambitious industrial development plans for 2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2025, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan will allocate over $1.3 billion to boost the metallurgical and chemical industries, supporting key projects like ferro-silicon and sodium cyanide plants. These initiatives are expected to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance Kazakhstan’s technological capabilities and export potential.

