Hollywood-like neighborhood to be built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

6 December 2019 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan will allegedly have its own Hollywood-like neighborhood, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

A cinema town called Cinema City Sollywood will be built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on an area of ​​160 hectares.

At the initial stage, $15 million will be invested in the project.

In addition to the pavilions for filming movies, modern cafes and restaurants, 3 and 4-star hotels, a culture and leisure park, a water park, and movie and concert halls will be built.

First films at the studio will reportedly be shot in 2022.

The history of cinema of Uzbekistan began in 1908, when the cameraman and photographer Khudaibergen Devanov shot footage of the sights of ancient Khorezm.

The first film studio in Uzbekistan was Bukhkino Partnership, created in 1925, while the first film was The Minaret of Death. Since 1958, the Uzbekfilm studio has been operating in Uzbekistan.

Dozens of creative associations and private film companies work in Uzbekistan today, which annually release about a hundred feature films, documentaries and animated films.

