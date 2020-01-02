Switzerland's EuroChem to create mineral fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan

2 January 2020 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, akimat (administrative center) of Zhambyl region and one of the world’s leading mineral fertilizers manufacturer – EuroChem company- have signed an investment agreement for construction and use of mineral fertilizers manufacturing plant, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

The agreement signing took place during the working visit of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin to Zhambyl region.

The value of investments into the project’s implementation will be nearly $1 billion, whereas the plant’s capacity will by 1 million tons of fertilizers a year.

"The resource base of the plant will be phosphorite deposits of Karatau. The manufacturing technology will allow to manufacturing high quality phosphoric and complex fertilizers with minimal harm to the environment and with no phosphogypsum waste," the report said.

The plant will simultaneously manufacture some 120,000 tons of calcium chloride and no less than 400,000 tons of gypsum dehydrate a year, which will meet the demand of road, oil and gas, construction and agriculture industries.

The venture is to be launched in 2021, and as a result some 2,000 new jobs will be created.

EuroChem company is of the world’s leading mineral fertilizer producers.

---

