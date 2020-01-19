Uzbekistan to build chemical plant to replace imports of hydrogen peroxide

19 January 2020 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

In order to deeply process gas, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy of and Uzbekistan Hydrogen Peroxide JV LLC launched a new project - the construction of a hydrogen peroxide plant in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy.

Uzbekistan Hydrogen Peroxide JV LLC is a manufacturing company specially created jointly with Turkey to implement projects for deep gas processing.

The modern plant will produce 50,000 tons of high-quality products per year, in demand both in the domestic and foreign markets.

İmplementation of the project will ensure complete import substitution of hydrogen peroxide in Uzbekistan and export of some products to the CIS countries and far abroad, as well as create additional jobs.

The product is in demand in medicine, in the textile, pulp and paper and mining industries, in enterprises for wastewater aeration, food processing, waste processing and will meet all the requirements of technical and environmental safety.

The total investment in the project will be $40 million with the implementation in two stages: the first stage is the construction of a plant for the production of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2); the second stage is the construction of a plant for the production of sodium percarbonate.

The project will be implemented in Navoi Free Economic Zone and its commissioning is expected in the spring of 2021.

