Uzbekistan expands traditional pottery manufacturing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A ground-breaking ceremony of a specialized center for pottery production was held in Rishton district of Uzbekistan’s Ferghana region, Trend reports citing Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

To date, more than 20 experienced craftsmen and 7,000 of their trainees live and work in Rishton, as local residents are traditionally engaged in painting ready-made items, from household utensils to art ceramics.

The opening ceremony, which was attended by Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov, Ferghana region’s mayor Shukhrat Ganiyev, high-rank officials of the Foreign Ministry, representatives of Rishton district administration and craftsmen from the Rishton School of Pottery, marks the beginning of a new stage in the further development of traditions of Rishton masters, the report said.

Under the project, creative workshops, exhibition galleries, hotels, catering facilities and other necessary infrastructure will be built in Rishton district.

The initiative is a part of national pottery production development program, which consists of 59 projects to be implemented in all districts and cities of the country and provide employment for 75-80 thousand residents of different regions.

Experienced Rishton craftsmen will travel to pottery enterprises, organize production processes and train young specialists.

JSCB Asaka Bank, JSC National Bank of Uzbekistan for Foreign Economic Activity and JSCIB Ipoteka Bank are responsible for the implementation of the projects, the report said.

