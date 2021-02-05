Belarus, China sign agreement on municipal housing construction in Belarus

Belarus and China signed an agreement on the construction of municipal housing in Belarus, the Economy Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Belarusian Economy Minister Aleksandr Chervyakov and China's ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong signed the agreement.

China intends to build 1,166 municipal apartments in 20 houses in six regions of Belarus. The building area totals approximately 66,000 square meters.

China provides technical and economic assistance for the implementation of the project.

Citizens in need of better housing conditions and who have the right to receive housing for social use will receive these apartments.