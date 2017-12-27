High indicators expected on implementation of strategic road maps in Azerbaijan

27 December 2017 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The performance indicators of the measures reflected in the strategic “road maps” will be quite high in Azerbaijan by the end of 2017, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Answering the questions of reporters in Baku Dec. 27, Gasimli noted that the results of monitoring for the second half of 2017 will be presented to the public in February-March 2018, but the high results can already been expected.

“Monitoring of the implementation of measures reflected in strategic road maps is carried out every six months. In 2017, we have already presented its results for the first half of the year,” said Gasimli.

He added that the monitoring of results of this year will begin in 2018.

“However, I should note that my observations make it possible to declare that there is high performance percentage,” noted the executive director.

