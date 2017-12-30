Uzbekistan, Netherlands to exchange tax information

30 December 2017 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 30

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The Protocol on Amendments to the Convention between Uzbekistan and the Netherlands on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Evasion from Payment of Taxes on Income and Capital signed February 6, 2017 in The Hague will come into force December 31, 2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the document envisages the amendments to the Convention aimed at the expansion of effective mechanisms of exchanging tax information to prevent tax evasion.

This international agreement will help strengthen the Uzbek-Dutch cooperation in combating tax violations and ensure compliance with the tax legislation of the two countries.

The protocol is based on the standards developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and envisages the need for making a special request, in particular, within criminal cases involving corruption and financial fraud.

The 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and the Netherlands, which have always developed on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual respect, has been marked this year. The Netherlands attaches great importance to cooperation with Uzbekistan within the EU.

Azernews Newspaper
