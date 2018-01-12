Azerbaijani enterprises got food products worth 97M manats in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Enterprises financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan were provided with food products worth 97 million manats in 2017, Procurement and Supply of Food Products OJSC said in a message Jan. 12.

A major part of products were obtained from local producers, and there are 395 farmers and 276 companies among them, which means bringing a big amount of financial resources into their turnover.

Moreover, the company started paying advances in April 2017.

In total, the company received applications from 309 food producers within the year.

After monitoring of applications and verification of documents, more than 3.54 million manats of advance payment were given to 132 economic entities, according to the message.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Jan. 12)

