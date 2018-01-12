Baku Stock Exchange turnover grows 2.4 times

12 January 2018 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to about 13.62 billion manats in 2017, BSE said in a message Jan. 12.

According to the message, this figure exceeds the total turnover of transactions in 2016 by 2.4 times.

In 2017, the volume of government securities market totaled 6.07 billion manats (7.3-fold increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.62 billion manats (3.9-fold growth), and the derivatives market volume – 5.9 billion manats (growth by 33.6 percent).

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 12)

