Central Bank of Uzbekistan to maintain tight monetary policy

17 January 2018 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan to introduce new bills
Economy news 09:21
Uzbekistan sees rise in gold and foreign exchange reserves
Economy news 16 January 20:28
Uzbek commercial banks increase investment lending
Economy news 16 January 16:48
Uzbekistan's financial sector renders biggest share of services
Economy news 16 January 14:52
Uzbekistan softens requirements for registration of foreigners
Uzbekistan 16 January 13:56
Ukraine, Uzbekistan set to resume direct flights
Economy news 16 January 13:17
Uzbekistan Airways opening flight to Barcelona
Economy news 16 January 11:53
Uzbekistan seeks to grant visa-free status to more countries
Economy news 16 January 11:06
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan may cancel visa regime
Tajikistan 16 January 10:53
Net foreign assets of Uzbekistan's Central Bank increase
Uzbekistan 16 January 09:54
WB delegation due in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 16 January 09:20
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for construction work
Tenders 16 January 09:14
Uzbekistan’s bills to undergo int’l assessment
Uzbekistan 15 January 19:16
Uzbek citizens to be able to use bank cards in national currency abroad
Economy news 15 January 19:04
Euro strengthens against Uzbekistan's soum
Economy news 15 January 18:10
Uzbekistan may introduce "living wage", "consumer basket" in 2018
Economy news 15 January 13:03
CAREC talks projects aimed at mitigation of consequences of Aral Sea's drying
Uzbekistan 15 January 13:02
Uzbekistan's localized enterprises see output surge
Economy news 15 January 11:55