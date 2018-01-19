Merger of Taxes Ministry with State Customs Committee in Azerbaijan yet to be decided (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The country’s leadership should make a decision over options for functioning of customs authorities in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.

He was responding to the question about a possible merger of the State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Taxes.

There are various practices of functioning of customs authorities in the world, said he added.

“In Azerbaijan, it operates independently, in the United States it works under the border service, while there are countries where the customs authority is integrated with the tax authorities, and in Europe it operates under the Finance Ministry. There are also countries, for example, it used to be so in Russia, and now in a number of African countries, where the customs authorities operate under the Ministry of Economic Development,” noted Aliyev.

“In any case, the government should make decisions on usefulness of such a merger,” he noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news