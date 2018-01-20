Turkmenistan, Pakistan sign visa deal

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan and Pakistan have signed an intergovernmental agreement on abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Jan. 20.

The results of the recent negotiations in Islamabad were reported by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The agenda of the Turkmen-Pakistani political and economic consultations included the issues of interstate cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on intensification of international and regional cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects on construction of transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and laying of fiber-optic communication lines and power transmission on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

