Kazakh government to finance new aviation projects

23 January 2018 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to repair a number of regional airfields and purchase new aircraft, said the Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek at a meeting of the Kazakh government, the press service of the ministry said in a message.

"We intend to build and reconstruct 5 aerodromes with a hard surface and 11 airfields with a ground covering for the development of airfields of local air lines. Financing of these projects will be provided at the expense of the state budget. We also need more regional-class aircraft to restore flights of local airlines," said Kasymbek.

"It is planned to purchase new aircraft with a capacity of up to 20 seats with two engines and the possibility of rapid reconfiguration (30-40 minutes) between the sanitary-passenger and transport version. The average cost of one aircraft of this type is 2.2 billion tenge," the minister said.

The small aviation projects, planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan in the next few years are expected to require 23 billion tenge.

(Exchange rate for 23.01.2018: $1 - 324 tenge)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh Development Bank funds wind power station construction
Economy news 16:51
Kazakhstan surpasses oil production plan
Oil&Gas 10:26
Next stage of state program of preferential car loans launched in Kazakhstan
Economy news 22 January 18:19
China's spreading ties may lead to tensions with Central Asian states
Economy news 22 January 17:33
Dispute over Kazakh oil and gas field may be resolved in 1Q2018
Oil&Gas 22 January 16:19
Bank VTB in Kazakhstan funding developers within "Nurly zher" program
Economy news 22 January 12:47
KazPrime indicator value for Jan. 22
Economy news 22 January 12:06
Buildings construction in Kazakhstan up by both value, volume
Economy news 22 January 10:58
Kazakh company to buy water, gas pipes through tender
Tenders 22 January 10:33
Magnitude 3.6 quake hits Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 21 January 13:39
Kazakh oil refinery surpasses planned oil processing figures
Oil&Gas 20 January 15:29
Astana achieves record in Kazakhstan’s construction sector
Economy news 20 January 15:00
Kazakh oil company announces tender for insurance services
Tenders 20 January 13:33
Kazakh region implements multimillion-dollar projects
Economy news 20 January 12:17
"Kazakhstan-China Pipeline" announces tender for construction work
Economy news 20 January 09:55
Kazakhstan going forward with production of own Euro-4 type fuel
Oil&Gas 19 January 17:28
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline announces tender
Tenders 19 January 14:59
Arable land area in Kazakhstan’s southern region expands
Economy news 19 January 14:58