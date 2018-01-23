Kazakh government to finance new aviation projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to repair a number of regional airfields and purchase new aircraft, said the Minister for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek at a meeting of the Kazakh government, the press service of the ministry said in a message.

"We intend to build and reconstruct 5 aerodromes with a hard surface and 11 airfields with a ground covering for the development of airfields of local air lines. Financing of these projects will be provided at the expense of the state budget. We also need more regional-class aircraft to restore flights of local airlines," said Kasymbek.

"It is planned to purchase new aircraft with a capacity of up to 20 seats with two engines and the possibility of rapid reconfiguration (30-40 minutes) between the sanitary-passenger and transport version. The average cost of one aircraft of this type is 2.2 billion tenge," the minister said.

The small aviation projects, planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan in the next few years are expected to require 23 billion tenge.

(Exchange rate for 23.01.2018: $1 - 324 tenge)

