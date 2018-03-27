Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 27

27 March 2018 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-two banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (immediate settlements) in tenge was 318.88 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $63,050 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1(settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 318.90 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $173,850 million.

