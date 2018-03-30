Turkmen president okays program for financial, banking system development

30 March 2018 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the program for development of economic, financial and banking system for 2018-2024, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In this regard, it was noted at a government meeting that special importance should be attached to ensuring stable growth of the sectors of the national economy.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a policy of gradual transition to market economy. A number of measures, including denomination of the national currency and switching to the international accounting standards, have been implemented in the country.

Since January 1, 2015, the official exchange rate in Turkmenistan remains at 3.50 Turkmen manats to the US dollar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen part of Caspian Sea has great potential of hydrocarbon resources
Oil&Gas 27 March 19:06
Berdimuhamedov, Rouhani to mull prospects of economic co-op
Turkmenistan 27 March 10:00
Turkmenistan seeks to build up economic ties with Russia: President
Turkmenistan 19 March 21:09
Turkmenistan aims at new level of business relations with China
Economy news 19 March 21:08
Turkmenistan creating fund to support small & medium-sized businesses
Economy news 19 March 12:12
Turkmen Central Bank to issue loan for highway construction
Economy news 17 March 10:57
Ashgabat, Kabul mull prospects of TAPI project
Turkmenistan 12 March 16:22
Turkmenistan creating most important telecommunications bridge in region – president
Turkmenistan 7 March 16:32
Turkmenistan to prepare tourism development program
Turkmenistan 5 March 11:53
Turkmenistan softens customs rules for entrepreneurs
Turkmenistan 5 March 10:26
Turkmenistan approves program on employment of young specialists
Turkmenistan 5 March 10:03
Turkmenistan interested to continue co-op with Iranian entrepreneurs
Economy news 1 March 12:20
Turkmen president sends condolences to Pakistani counterpart over Swat attack
Turkmenistan 6 February 14:49
Azerbaijani FM meets Turkmen president
Politics 31 January 15:32
Turkmen president says more freedom for entrepreneurs needed
Economy news 27 January 16:37
President: Tajik-Turkmen relations on strategic partnership level
Turkmenistan 25 January 12:54
Turkmenistan to continue reforms in agroindustrial sector
Economy news 20 January 17:55
Turkmen head extends condolences over Iranian tanker accident
Turkmenistan 16 January 12:34