Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani insurance company (IC) PASHA Insurance plans to increase the number of its international products in the future, Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company told reporters June 8.

She noted that the company has set a goal to become the leader of the region in the field of insurance for the next three years.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news