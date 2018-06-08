PASHA Insurance keen to expand range of international products

8 June 2018 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 12:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

PASHA Insurance plans to increase the number of its international products in the future, Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijani insurance company, told reporters June 8.

She noted that the company has set a goal to become an insurance leader in the region for the next three years.

"Being a market leader means being its locomotive. Our company updates its operation plan every three years. At the end of last year, we approved our new three-year operational plan for 2018-2020. The international health insurance product, presented today, is one of the elements of this strategy. Of course, it is important for us to enter the international arena. And one of the goals of our strategy for future years is to become the most professional, innovative and reliable insurance company in the region. Based on the wishes of our clients, we have started the process of presenting international products with health insurance, but in the future we plan to expand the list of international products and cover other types of insurance," said Jabbarova.

On June 8, the company presented a new health insurance product, which offers health insurance operating worldwide. The client who wants to purchase insurance can choose one of four territorial zones with different coverages.

The cost of insurance varies depending on the selected zone and package. In total, PASHA Insurance provides the choice of two packages, Advantage and Advantage+, the cost of which start from $769 and $1,127, respectively. The maximum amount of insurance coverage for both packages is $250,000.

PASHA Insurance has been operating in the insurance market since 2006. PASHA Insurance - a member of PASHA Holding Group - provides services to corporate and individual clients for 36 types of voluntary and compulsory insurance.

PASHA Insurance is one of the leaders and largest companies in the Azerbaijani insurance market.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 8)

---

