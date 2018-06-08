Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant manufactures first 100 cars

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Some 40 orders were placed for cars of the joint Azerbaijani-Iranian factory in the Neftchala industrial zone, Emin Akhundov, the chairman of the Board of AzerMash, a co-owner of the plant, told reporters on June 8.

He noted that the first customers are state structures - the ministries of economy, energy and taxes. To date, the plant has manufactured about 100 Khazar cars.

According to him, the car sales will begin already early next week. At the first stage, two models - Khazar LD and Khazar SD will be offered to customers. They will be sold in three sales centers in Baku.

The base price for Khazar SD will be 16,000 manats, for Khazar LD - 18,000 manats.

Akhundov said that cars can also be leased with an initial payment of 20 percent or through a loan with an initial payment of 50 percent.

All cars produced at the factory comply with Euro 5 standards.

On Aug. 6, 2016, a major Iranian automaker, Iran Khodro, and Azerbaijani company Azeurocar (a subsidiary of AzerMash) signed an agreement to establish a joint automobile factory in the Neftchala industrial zone. The total cost of the project is estimated at 24 million manats. The Azerbaijani side has invested 75 percent in the factory and the Iranian side has invested 25 percent.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on June 8).

