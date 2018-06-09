Russia, Kazakhstan to co-op in information security, financial market supervision

9 June 2018 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev and Chairman of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina signed the Agreement on Cooperation and Information Exchange in the Field of Financial Market Supervision and the Agreement on Cooperation in the Information Security Provision, the press service of the Kazakh National Bank said in message.

The sides agreed that that the agreements will create conditions for the financial organizations of both countries to provide quality services in the securities market, insurance, banking services and in the field of microfinance.

In addition, the central banks of Russia and Kazakhstan are stepping up their work in information security and countering cybercrimes in the financial sphere.

In 2017, Russia's trade with Kazakhstan amounted to about $17.25 billion, increasing by more than 32 percent compared to 2016.

