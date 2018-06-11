Passenger carriers in Kazakhstan’s western city updating vehicle parks

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Passenger carriers in Kazakhstan’s Uralsk city plan to update their vehicle parks, the press service of the city department of passenger transport and highways said in a message.

"UralTechService LLP planned to initially purchase 25 buses worth 400 million tenge. Now, an agreement is being drawn up with a bank for the purchase of 15 Vektor-PAZ buses. They expect to receive the vehicles by September 2018," the message said.

Batys-Dilizhans LLP has already purchased two new buses, and plans to purchase another eight. Akzhol-Auto LLP with the funds of the People's Bank of Kazakhstan plans to purchase 10 Vector-Paz buses. Avtotrans LLP plans to take a loan of 200 million tenge and purchase five LiAZ buses.

"ZKAF LLP, in turn, is negotiating with the People's Bank of Kazakhstan for the purchase of 10 Chinese Yutong buses worth 200 million tenge," said Kairat Mukhambetkaliyev, head of the passenger transport and highways department of Uralsk.

He added that the amount of subsidies the city's passenger transportation sector needs annually amounts to 3 billion tenge, however, the city budget cannot provide such amount of money.

($1 = 334 tenge on June 11)

