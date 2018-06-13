Kazakhstan reveals population's monthly average salary

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The average monthly nominal wage in Kazakhstan amounted to 154,583 tenge in May 2018, the Committee on Statistics of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan said in a message.

The average per capita monetary income of the country’s population in May 2018 amounted to 84,597 tenge.

In nominal terms, monetary incomes of the population in May 2018 increased by 5.4 percent, in real terms they decreased by one percent, compared to May 2017.

The number of unemployed people in Kazakhstan in May 2018 amounted to 437,000, which account for 4.9 percent of the economically active population of the country.

As of the end of May, 153,400 people, or 1.7 percent of the economically active population of the country, were registered as unemployed in the employment agencies of Kazakhstan.

(Exchange rate for June 13.06.2018: $1 - 334 tenge)

