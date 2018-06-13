Kazakhstan reveals population's monthly average salary

13 June 2018 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The average monthly nominal wage in Kazakhstan amounted to 154,583 tenge in May 2018, the Committee on Statistics of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan said in a message.

The average per capita monetary income of the country’s population in May 2018 amounted to 84,597 tenge.

In nominal terms, monetary incomes of the population in May 2018 increased by 5.4 percent, in real terms they decreased by one percent, compared to May 2017.

The number of unemployed people in Kazakhstan in May 2018 amounted to 437,000, which account for 4.9 percent of the economically active population of the country.

As of the end of May, 153,400 people, or 1.7 percent of the economically active population of the country, were registered as unemployed in the employment agencies of Kazakhstan.

(Exchange rate for June 13.06.2018: $1 - 334 tenge)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh military hospital opens tender on supply of medicines
Tenders 12:13
Kazakhstan increases export of grain through Aktau port
Economy news 11:27
KazPrime indicator value for June 13
Economy news 10:12
Kazakhstan hits record in road construction
Economy news 12 June 20:10
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 19:44
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 12 June 18:50
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 17:58
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to become key facility for New Silk Road (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 17:44
Kazakhstan to facilitate farmers' access to agricultural loans
Kazakhstan 12 June 16:29
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 12 June 15:29
Kazakh workshop producing pumps to supply products to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12 June 14:59
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 12
Economy news 12 June 14:33
Kazakhstan, China eye to increase share of national currencies in bilateral trade
Economy news 12 June 12:59
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
Caspian countries to sign agreements in fields of transport and trade
Economy news 12 June 12:49
Volume of premiums in Kazakhstan’s tourism insurance sector decreases
Economy news 12 June 12:41
KazakhExport and VTB Bank jointly support Kazakh entrepreneurs
Economy news 12 June 12:31