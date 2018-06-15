Azerbaijan, Pakistan to discuss expansion of economic cooperation

15 June 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Pakistan business forum on July 4, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) announced.

The forum participants will discuss the prospects of expanding economic cooperation and business ties.

The event will include presentations of business and investment opportunities of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover with Pakistan in January-April 2018 amounted to $5.2 million. Almost the entire amount of trade fell on the import of Pakistani products to Azerbaijan. During the year, the trade turnover grew by 44.44 percent.

