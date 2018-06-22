Production of vegetable oil increases in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Production of vegetable oil in Kazakhstan amounted to 30,600 tons in May 2018, the Committee for Statistics under the Ministry of Economics of Kazakhstan said in a message.

Traditionally, crude sunflower oil predominated in Kazakhstan’s oil production. Production of sunflower oil in the country amounted to 12,200 tons in May 2018.

Production of refined sunflower oil, in turn, amounted to 8,500 tons.

Production of rapeseed oil in Kazakhstan amounted to 4,200 tons, in the reporting period, which is the highest monthly volume for the last three seasons.

The production of flaxseed oil, in turn, has been almost constant for the third consecutive month and amounted to 2,200 tons in May, which is 10 percent less, compared to the same period of the previous year.

