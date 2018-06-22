Azerbaijan eyes to refuse WB loan for one of projects (UPDATE)

22 June 2018 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:34)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to abandon the World Bank (WB) loan for the implementation of the third Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project (AZRIP-3), Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said June 22.

He made the remarks during the discussion of the draft changes to the state budget for 2018 at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

“The rural investment project is important and we will continue it,” he said. “However, we intend to refuse from the WB loans and implement the project at the expense of domestic funds, because the Azerbaijani government intends to pursue a more balanced credit policy. AZRIP-3 mainly includes the work on construction and improvement and the project doesn’t require the import of any equipment and materials.”

So far, Azerbaijan and the WB have jointly implemented two projects in the field of rural investments. The total cost of a loan for these projects by the bank was $110 million.

Earlier, Naveed Hassan Naqvi, head of WB Baku office, told Trend that the cost of the AzRIP-3 could be about $50-100 million.

Samir Sharifov also touched upon the overall external debt of Azerbaijan, reminding that as a result of the change in the manat rate, the ratio of external debt to GDP has doubled, as the latter is calculated in national currency.

“The situation with the International Bank of Azerbaijan, when the government undertook the bank’s liabilities worth $2.3 billion to foreign investors increased the debt burden on the budget,” he said. “Also, the loans worth $6 billion attracted by Southern Gas Corridor CJSC under the state guarantee also influenced the external debt. Our contingent liabilities make up 10 percent. That is, when we sign a regular agreement for a credit guarantee, we increase the debt by 10 percent. We intend to balance our debt policy to some extent.”

As of Jan. 1, 2018, the external government debt of Azerbaijan was $9,398.3 million, said the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

The debt to the GDP ratio stands at 22.8 percent. The external government debt consists of direct liabilities as well as contingent liabilities emanating from sovereign guarantees.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry eyes to ensure access to its database for Chamber of Accounts
Economy news 17:52
‘Development of trade hub in Baku to serve to regional economy growth’
Economy news 17:34
SGC, Europe’s energy security to be discussed in Washington
Oil&Gas 16:48
Engineering-sapper troops of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces hold exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 15:52
Azerbaijan preparing new partnership agreement with EU
Business 15:07
Azerbaijan eyes to refuse WB loan for one of projects
Economy news 14:34
Military balance between Azerbaijan, Armenia shifted in Baku’s favor - minister
Politics 13:58
Prime Minister: Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani FM: Such threats as Karabakh conflict damage co-op within EaP
Politics 12:19
Azerbaijan’s trading house to open in Russia’s Astrakhan city
Economy news 11:43
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to buy automatic meter reading equipment via tender
ICT 11:31
Prices for gold, silver rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:26
Azerbaijan chose to co-op with West, hasn't changed position since - PM
Politics 11:12
Difficulties in meeting global oil demand may arise in future - Azerbaijani minister
Oil&Gas 10:33
President Aliyev allocates additional funds to build Damirchi-Lahij highway
Politics 10:21
Azerbaijan sends hazelnut producers to Switzerland
Economy news 09:47
Insurance companies "very passive" in Azerbaijan's new agricultural insurance model (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:40
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:29