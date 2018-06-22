Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 22

22 June 2018 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-four banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 340.47 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $97.550 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 340.27 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $228.250 million.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of Schneider Electric equipment
Tenders 17:50
Kazakhstan increases production, export of salt
Economy news 14:33
Production of vegetable oil increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 14:33
Value of remittances in Kazakhstan soars
Economy news 12:58
Azerbaijan chose to co-op with West, hasn't changed position since - PM
Politics 11:12
KazPrime indicator value for June 22
Economy news 10:55
Azerbaijan sends hazelnut producers to Switzerland
Economy news 09:47
Kazakh parliament adopts law on currency control
Economy news 21 June 21:56
Kazakhstan, China to jointly build dam on Khorgos river
Economy news 21 June 18:45
Expenditures of Kazakhstan’s state budget increase
Economy news 21 June 17:47
Demand for meat products increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 21 June 17:07
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 21 June 16:26
CPC opens tender for examination of pipeline ECP system
Tenders 21 June 15:37
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 21
Economy news 21 June 14:43
Kazakhstan increases tax revenues inflow in state budget
Economy news 21 June 14:26
Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector
Economy news 21 June 12:49
Georgian Airways resumes Astana-Batumi flights
Economy news 21 June 12:46
Kazakh government plans to increase area of irrigated land
Economy news 21 June 12:38