Azerbaijan may open trade houses in Ukraine’s regions

22 June 2018 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Trade Houses may open in Ukraine’s regions, Ukraine’s Ukrinform national news agency quoted Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, who is in Kiev, as saying June 22.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Azerbaijan’s first Trade House in Ukraine, Mustafayev stressed that the corresponding negotiations are already being held with the Ukrainian side.

"We are interested in cooperation with Ukraine,” he said. “The Trade House will facilitate the implementation of joint business initiatives. We will also discuss the opening ceremonies of such trade houses in Ukraine’s regions."

In his turn, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation between the countries, strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

"One of the common goals is to increase the volumes of mutual trade turnover up to $1 billion annually,” Kubiv added. “The opening ceremony of Ukraine’s Trade House in Baku will be the next step of cooperation. More than 30 companies have already expressed interest in that."

He said that [according to the Ukrainian side] the trade turnover volumes between Ukraine and Azerbaijan increased by 2.7 times and amounted to $772.1 million in 2017 compared to 2016.

“The trade turnover volumes increased by 41 percent up to $268.2 million in January-April 2018 compared to the same period of 2017,” Kubiv added.

Kubiv also said that agreements on scientific and technical cooperation between the Research Institute of Viticulture and Wine Making of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and Ukrainian Wine Institute Scientific Center have already been reached.

