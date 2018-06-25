World Bank supports Uzbekistan’s water management projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) project portfolio in the water management sector of Uzbekistan consists of five projects worth $680 million, the press service of WB said in a message.

The projects are aimed at improving water supply and sanitation services for 2 million people in 8 regions of the country.

Senior Director of the World Bank for Water Affairs, Guang Zhe Chen paid a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation with the country’s government in the field of water resources management.

During his visit, the sides assessed the existing portfolio of World Bank projects aimed at expanding the coverage and quality of water supply and sanitation services, and improving irrigation efficiency in Uzbekistan.

"The World Bank is cooperating with the government of Uzbekistan in the water sector, providing funding and technical assistance for developing the strategy and regulatory framework, strengthening the institutional capacity of relevant organizations and modernizing water infrastructure, which is purposed to solve existing problems, ensure sustainable water resources management in some of the country’s regions," the message said.

