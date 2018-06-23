Prices on housing to increase in Kazakhstan due to shortage of construction materials

23 June 2018 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian businessmen to build agricultural machinery plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 15:04
Farmers in Kazakhstan to be able to insure against risks of default on loans
Economy news 14:13
Uzbekistan to participate in EU’s "Development of Afghan Trade" project
Economy news 11:49
Kazakhstan facilitates technical inspection of small vessels
Economy news 11:29
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 07:05
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of spare parts for vehicles
Tenders 22 June 18:58
Kazakhstan’s defense ministry opens tender for supply of medical equipment
Tenders 22 June 18:38
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of Schneider Electric equipment
Tenders 22 June 17:50
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 22
Economy news 22 June 16:26
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan doubles
Uzbekistan 22 June 15:57
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Kazakhstan increases production, export of salt
Economy news 22 June 14:33
Production of vegetable oil increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 22 June 14:33
Malaysia to help Uzbekistan carry out 'digital revolution'
Economy news 22 June 13:56
Value of remittances in Kazakhstan soars
Economy news 22 June 12:58
North American oil prices vary on June 21
Oil&Gas 22 June 11:45
Azerbaijan chose to co-op with West, hasn't changed position since - PM
Politics 22 June 11:12