Small and medium-sized business cluster to be established in Azerbaijan

27 June 2018 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The authorized capital of the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of Azerbaijan will be doubled in 2019-up to 10 million manats, says the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the approval of the Agency's Charter.

In this regard, the state budget for 2019 will provide for five million manats. Five million manats will be allocated from the state budget for 2018 to form the Agency's authorized capital.

In order to strengthen social protection and improve the material security of the Agency's employees, small and medium-sized business houses will transfer to the Agency a certain part of the funds from the state duty paid for services rendered by those houses.

According to the decree, a small and medium-sized business cluster-company will also be created.

The Agency, together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, should create a unified register of micro, small and medium-sized businesses within two months. By the end of the year, a draft law "on the development of small and medium entrepreneurship" should also be developed.

The Agency's staff will consist of 240 positions.

The Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of Azerbaijan was established on the basis of the decree on improvement of management in the field of small and medium-sized businesses signed by President Ilham Aliyev in December 2017.

According to the decree, small and medium-sized business houses will operate at ASAN Service centers. In those regions of the country where such centers are absent, the houses will operate under the regional divisions of the Ministry of Economy. Small and medium-sized businesses will be controlled by the Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of Azerbaijan.

Small and medium-sized business houses will provide a number of services, including training, consulting, information, financial and other services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects up to late May
Oil&Gas 12:20
Uniform tariff to be established for whole IGB (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:10
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:06
IEA executive director expected to visit Baku (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 11:43
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 27
Economy news 11:42
Alstom presents one of most powerful electric locomotives for Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:27
Forecasts of Azerbaijan's social-economic development discussed (PHOTO)
Business 10:02
US State Department rep to visit Azerbaijan
Society 09:27
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:11
Azerbaijan to attend BSEC session in Armenia
Politics 26 June 17:48
Hikmet Hajiyev responds to Eurasianet article that distorts truth about Azerbaijan
Politics 26 June 15:39
Demonstration flights of Solo Turk and Turkish Stars aircraft above Baku Bay (PHOTO)
Politics 26 June 15:17
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan feels very comfortable for its economic potential
Politics 26 June 14:59
Azerbaijan celebrating Armed Forces Day and Centenary of Armed Forces (PHOTO)
Politics 26 June 12:50
Azerbaijan Innovation Export Consortium to open office in Uzbekistan
ICT 26 June 12:05
U.S. expert Richard Rasmussen conducts business workshops in Azerbaijan.
Society 26 June 11:24
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 June 11:04
Fitch talks insurance penetration in Azerbaijan
Economy news 26 June 10:11