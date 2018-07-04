Kazakhstan’s "Astana" financial center to become regional hub of Islamic financing

4 July 2018 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Creation of AIFC-good opportunity for Kazakhstan to become financial hub: WB
Economy news 2 July 18:15
Kazakh companies plan to enter Chinese stock exchanges
Economy news 9 June 12:43
UAE research center to help promote Islamic finance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 June 10:26
UAE research center to help promote Islamic finance in Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 June 15:57
Kazakh Centrans JSC to start co-op with Astana International Financial Center
Economy news 28 May 14:38
Islamic financing: new opportunities for Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 May 15:24