Indonesian rubber producers enter market of Uzbekistan

6 July 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The biggest Indonesian manufacturers of rubber are planning expansion into the market of Uzbekistan and through it - to the countries of Central Asia and the CIS, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

This became known following the results of negotiations with representatives of the Indonesian Rubber Association (GAPKINDO) headed by its Chairman M.Soedargo, which were initiated by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Indonesia.

Today, Indonesia has the world's largest rubber tree plantations – 3.6 million hectares, and shares with Thailand the world leadership in rubber production, by producing 3.5 million tons of natural rubber annually.

Given that this type of product is not produced in Central Asia region, its supply and processing in Uzbekistan has great prospects not only for satisfaction of domestic needs, but also for re-export to all countries of the region. Uzbekistan could become a kind of "hub" for the entry of the Indonesian companies-manufacturers of rubber products made of natural rubber into the markets of all countries of Central Asia and the CIS.

During the negotiations, the Indonesian entrepreneurs were made acquainted with the large-scale reforms carried out in the economy of the country, favorable conditions created for foreign investors. Special attention was paid to the production of natural rubber organized in Uzbekistan taking into account the area of activities of the association. In particular, the issues of cooperation with the Angren Rubber Products Plant, where it is planned to establish the production of tires and conveyor belts, were discussed separately.

