First separate waste collection center opens in Uzbekistan’s region

10 July 2018 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The first center of separate waste collection, called "Biopoint", with a daily processing capacity of 6,500 tons of household waste has opened in Termez (Surkhandarya region), Uzbekistan National News Agency Uza.uz reported.

It accumulates and sorts of household waste from Termez City, Termez and Angora districts, including 970 residential houses, 12 catering points and 21 points of household services.

The company plans to open 20 additional centers.

The "Biopoint" center has separate rooms for receiving glass, paper, plastic, food waste, rubber and textile products, as well as unsorted waste. The campaigns from gift-giving to exemption from payments for a certain period will be held for customers who bring sorted garbage.

It is planned to produce glass mosaic, plastic products, wooden briquettes, cardboard from the recycled waste, and to obtain biogas and biohumus from the food waste.

Bio Texno Eco Company plans to interact with customers by phone and mobile messengers. In particular, citizens can report waste accumulated in different places.

The company plans to introduce the distribution of special bags for the removal of construction waste from facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh banks may enter Uzbek market
Economy news 13:34
Japan may carry out certification of Uzbek textile products
Economy news 12:51
Uzbekistan takes part in EU-Central Asia meeting in Ashgabat
Uzbekistan 12:43
Death rate in Tashkent decreases
Uzbekistan 12:04
Uzbekistan's population grows
Uzbekistan 11:23
Uzbekistan can become financial center of CIS
Economy news 10:27
Latest
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:39
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:35
Azerbaijan sees slight increase in lending
Economy news 14:23
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus in 1H18
Economy news 14:11
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 14:03
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase
Economy news 13:49
Azerbaijan’s sciences academy to buy enterprise resource planning system via tender
ICT 13:40