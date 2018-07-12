Number of family businesses in Uzbekistan increases

12 July 2018 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

The number of registered family enterprises in Uzbekistan that have passed state registration as a legal entity amounted to 14,196 as of July 1, 2018, of which 13,604 or 95.8 percent are operating currently.

The growth in the number of registered and operating family businesses was 25.9 percent as compared to the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

If to consider the number of existing family businesses in terms of areas of economic activities, the major share - 37.0 percent or 5,038 businesses will fall on industry, 21.5 percent or 2,921 businesses – on housing and food services, 16.6 percent or 2,254 businesses – on trade, 11.4 percent or 1,546 businesses – on agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.3 percent or 174 businesses – on construction, 1.1 percent or 153 businesses – on information and communication technologies, 1.1 percent or 150 businesses – on transportation and storage services, 1.0 percent or 135 businesses – on health and social services, and 9.1 percent or 1,233 businesses – on other areas of activity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek commercial bank talks introduction of 3-D Secure VISA, E-commerce (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:19
Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:53
Uzbekistan to participate in financial and tax investigations of CIS
Economy news 18:37
Uzbekistan, Switzerland develop co-op in agriculture
Economy news 17:46
Singapore's textile industry giant to create cotton cluster in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:17
Uzbek Uzpromstroybank implements 24/7 banking - first in the country
Economy news 16:52
Latest
Uzbek commercial bank talks introduction of 3-D Secure VISA, E-commerce (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:19
Prices in car market of Baku decrease
Economy news 19:58
Treasury's Mnuchin says door still open to further Chinese talks
US 19:49
Alstom talks delivery of first freight locomotive for BTK to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:35
Prices in Baku real estate market fall in June
Economy news 19:23
Hajiyev: Pashinyan trying to justify his coming to power through coup d’etat
Politics 19:10
Former Turkish PM elected as speaker of parliament
Turkey 19:03
Russian MFA talks expanding office of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal rep
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:54
Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:53