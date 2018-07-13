Single portal for investors to be created in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

A Single investment portal will be launched in Uzbekistan in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Sukhrob Kholmuradov said, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

He noted that, the main task of the portal is to establish a direct connection between the state and potential investors who will be able to get answers to all their questions.

"The portal will not only collect all relevant information about the investment potential of the country, industries and territories, the available raw material base, conditions, benefits and preferences created for investors, but also will closely monitor which ministry or state agency did not provide assistance to investors in time. The portal will have a complete and constantly updated database", said Kholmuradov during the first meeting of the Single platform for open discussion of investment proposals.

He also added that, more than 960 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the country in the first half of the year, which is almost three times more than in the same period last year.

"Companies of Russia, Turkey, China, Kazakhstan and South Korea are particularly active in this issue. A significant growth in activities for attraction of funds from international financial institutions and foreign governmental financial organizations has also been observed recently. The agreements on allocation to Uzbekistan of the loans in the amount of about $ 1.5 billion have been signed with those institutions and organizations since the beginning of the year. The issue of signing new agreements on attraction of funds is being worked out currently," he stressed.

The key feature of the portal will be its ability to provide a variety of interactive services to investors, including the acceptance of applications and other documents. At the same time, potential participants will be able to monitor the progress, regardless of the place and method of submission of investor's application, in the online mode.

It is also planned to publish a constantly updated list of recommended investment projects, to create a special module for direct appeal of potential investors and state officials.

