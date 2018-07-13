Azer Turk Bank offers free salary cards to corporate clients

State-owned Azer Turk Bank on the occasion of its 23rd anniversary launched the discount campaign on products and services for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs called "Biznesiniz əlavə xərclərsiz!".

During the campaign, companies that started cooperation with Azer Turk Bank will get an unlimited number of MasterCard Debet salary cards with 3 years of service for their employees, and the Bank will not charge a commission for the first payroll, as well. It should be noted that Azer Turk Bank salary cardholders do not pay any fee for withdrawing money from any bank's ATMs within the country.

For the period of the campaign, the Bank also offers current account opening free of charge. In addition, the Bank gives legal entities a payment card MasterCard Business with 3 years of service and individual entrepreneurs - Sahibkar card.

The campaign is valid till September 9.

More information is available at http://en.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

Also, now you can contact the ank through the Whats App via: (055) 7770-945

