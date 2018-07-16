Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan

16 July 2018 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased July 16, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0,918 manat to 2115,684 manats per ounce in the country on July 16, compared to the price on July 13.

The cost of silver decreased by 0,1496 manats to 26,9402 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 15,3085 manats to 1412,7 manats.

Meanwhile, the cost of palladium decreased by 8.5 manats to 1604,715 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 16, 2018

July 13, 2018

Gold

XAU

2115.684

2116.602

Silver

XAG

26.9402

27.0898

Platinium

XPT

1412.7

1428.0085

Palladium

XPD

1604.715

1613.215

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

