Agency for Competition to be created in Azerbaijan

The Competition Agency will appear in Azerbaijan, the statement on the implementation of measures reflected in the "Strategic Roadmap for the Future of the National Economy" for 2017 said.

To strengthen the role of the government in creating a favorable business environment, international experience was studied and, as a result, a draft of the relevant decree was prepared.

Within the framework of the Commission on improving the business environment and improving Azerbaijan's positions in international ratings, a new version of the Competition Code has also been prepared.

Only in conditions of full competition an incentive to the economy can be given, and competitiveness of local products and services can be increased, the message noted.

“Improving the competitive environment requires a healthy and perfect competition, as well as the implementation by an independent body of this legislation, and in general economic policy that follows the principles of competition, eliminates obstacles to the development of competition and does not allow monopoly”, the message said.

