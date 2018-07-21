Uzbekistan grants foreign carriers right to use its largest transport pass

21 July 2018 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Uzbekistan has granted foreign carriers the right to use the Kamchik pass for transportation of goods, Podrobno.uz reported.

This is provided for by the changes and additions to the list of routes intended for the transit movement of foreign road carriers through the territory of the country.

Eight new routes have been added to the list of routes intended for foreign carriers, Previously, the list included 44 such routes.

"This is conditioned by the opening of traffic for transit trucks through the Kamchik pass," the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said.

The road through the Kamchik pass is the only highway connecting the most populous part of Uzbekistan, the Fergana valley with the rest of the country. More than 21,000 cars move through the pass during a day.

The government of Uzbekistan is considering now the construction of a second road tunnel on the Kamchik pass with a total cost of more than $175 million. The second tunnel is planned to be wider than the existing one, which will allow for increasing its traffic capacity, as well as equipping it with modern ventilation and lighting systems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 10:53
Black Star Burger restaurant to open in Tashkent soon
Economy news 10:29
Uzbekistan eyes importing some consumer goods to curb inflation
Economy news 10:23
KNOC, SOCAR's interest for Uzbekistan hints at greater oil, gas exploration potential (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:39
Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders to accelerate construction of aboveground metro in Tashkent (PHOTO)
Economy news 09:35
Uzbekistan to create 6 small industrial zones in districts
Economy news 20 July 17:38
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 10:54
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 10:53
Black Star Burger restaurant to open in Tashkent soon
Economy news 10:29
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:27
Uzbekistan eyes importing some consumer goods to curb inflation
Economy news 10:23
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Commentary 09:58
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:50
ULRP director says which measures needed to save Lake Urmia
Society 09:44
KNOC, SOCAR's interest for Uzbekistan hints at greater oil, gas exploration potential (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:39