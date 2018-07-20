KazPrime indicator value for July 20

20 July 2018 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The KazPrime indicator did not change on July 20, 2018, compared to the previous trading day and amounted to 10 percent per annum, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The KazPrime indicator reflects the average value rates of offering money in the Kazakh interbank deposit market (the rate at which the bank would like to place money in another bank for a deposit) for a period of three months, with a calculated base of actual/360 (a method, when the annual interest rate is divided by 360 to get the daily interest rate and then multiplied by the days in the month).

Calculation of KazPrime is made by KASE daily up to 12 hours of Almaty time at quotations, which are submitted to the trade system of KASE by the participants of the agreement on the formation of the indicator. The minimum volume of the quotation is 150 million tenge ($450,450).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to start wine export to Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:20
Nursultan Nazarbayev international airport increases passenger traffic
Economy news 11:58
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 19
Economy news 19 July 16:55
China's DongFeng to build complex of plants in Kazakhstan
Economy news 19 July 16:39
Kazakhstan, Italy may launch new direct flights
Kazakhstan 19 July 13:58
Production of agricultural products in Kazakhstan’s Northern region increases
Economy news 19 July 11:07
Latest
Turkey interested in tourism development in northern provinces - ministry
Tourism 12:35
Azerbaijan, Turkey could share experience in defense industry – envoy
Turkey 12:35
Uzbek Hamkorbank has good diversity across key business sectors: S&P
Economy news 12:31
Azerbaijan to start wine export to Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:20
Supporting economic activists government’s top priority – Iran VP
Iran 12:17
Uzbekistan to boost development of nuclear energy sector by new state agency
Oil&Gas 12:16
Nursultan Nazarbayev international airport increases passenger traffic
Economy news 11:58
Turkish air force continues military operations in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:54
Speaker of Japanese parliament’s upper house may visit Russia next week
Other News 11:45